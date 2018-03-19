Technical Director

Works with producers to be creative and bring new elements to the newscasts.

15% Assists in maintaining studio, Ignite, Production Control room and other production equipment.

15% Operates crawl system, helps make graphics when needed, directs and helps set up Uplinks.

5% Operates TelePrompTer in the studio or camera for news in the field when needed. Posts content on the website.

Specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Good computer skills.Ability to direct on Ignite.

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines.

Ability to make highly creative effects.

Ability to perform work with a high degree of accuracy under deadline.

Ability to make decisions under pressure.

Knowledge of television news terminology.

Knowledge of graphics design is preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast

Journalism or related field, or equivalent training and/or experience.