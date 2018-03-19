|Position/Title:
Technical Director
|Details:
The Director directs daily newscasts and other on-air or website projects, live or pre-recorded with accuracy and under deadline. This position assists in maintaining the studio, Ignite and Production Control room. The Director will also assist in creating a wide variety of graphics for multiple newscasts when needed. The Director must operate the crawl and school closings systems. The Director plays a key role in the look and style of the newscast and greatly affects the credibility of the news team. This position runs TelePrompTer and shoots video for the news in the field as requested. The Director also posts content to the web. The Director must work closely with the Producer to bring new and creative elements to the newscasts.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
3/14/2018
|Closing Date:
5/30/2018
|City:
Mobile – 36605
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
Two years’ experience in news directing.
Experience with broadcast equipment used during the production of live or taped newscasts.
Experience with an automation system, such as Ignite.
|Requirements:
65% Directs newscasts or other on-air or website projects (live or pre-recorded) with accuracy and under deadline.
Works with producers to be creative and bring new elements to the newscasts.
15% Assists in maintaining studio, Ignite, Production Control room and other production equipment.
15% Operates crawl system, helps make graphics when needed, directs and helps set up Uplinks.
5% Operates TelePrompTer in the studio or camera for news in the field when needed. Posts content on the website.
Specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
Good computer skills.Ability to direct on Ignite.
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled
|Contact:
To apply go to Fox10tv.com / Careers