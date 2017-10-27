Technical Director

Details: The Director directs daily newscasts and other on-air or

website projects, live or pre-recorded with accuracy and under deadline. This position assists in maintaining the

studio, Ignite and Production Control room.

The Director will also assist in creating a wide variety of graphics for

multiple newscasts when needed. The

Director must operate the crawl and school closings systems. The Director plays a key role in the look and

style of the newscast and greatly affects the credibility of the news

team. This position runs TelePrompTer

and shoots video for the news in the field as requested. The Director also posts content to the

web. The Director must work closely with

the Producer to bring new and creative elements to the newscasts.