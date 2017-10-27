|Position/Title:
Technical Director
|Details:
The Director directs daily newscasts and other on-air or
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
10/25/2017
|Closing Date:
12/6/2017
|City:
Mobile – 36605
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
Two years’ experience in news directing.
Experience with broadcast equipment used during the
Experience with an automation system, such as Ignite.
|Requirements:
65% Directs newscasts or other on-air or website projects (live or pre-recorded) with accuracy and under deadline. Works with producers to be creative and bring new elements to the newscasts.
Specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
Good computer skills.
Ability to direct on Ignite.
Ability to adhere to strict deadlines.
Ability to make highly creative effects.
Ability to perform work with a high degree of accuracy under
Ability to make decisions under pressure.
Knowledge of television news terminology.
Knowledge of graphics design is preferred.
Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled
|Contact:
To apply go to www.Fox10tv.com/Careers