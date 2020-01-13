Category:

Nexstar Media Group is America’s largest local television and media company with 197 full power stations (including partner stations) in 115 markets addressing nearly 63% of US television households and a growing digital media operation. Nexstar’s platform delivers exceptional local content and network programming to inform and entertain viewers, while providing premium, scalable local advertising opportunities for advertisers and brands across all screens and devices. Learn more at www.Nexstar.tv. Vacancy Type:

2/4/2020

Panama City – 32401

Florida

Florida URL:

http://www.mypanhandle.com Experience: High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum two years’ experience in news operations and production (Depending on market size)

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Proficiency with broadcast control equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us! Requirements: It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing! The Technical Director coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions. Coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions

Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs

Observes pictures through monitors and directs camera/video staff concerning composition

Acts as a liaison between engineering and production departments

Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscasts

Trains camera and CG operators on the proper operation during live broadcasts

Switches video sources and given direction at the same time during live broadcasts

Tests equipment to ensure proper operation

Performs other duties as assigned Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Job Req #:

2976