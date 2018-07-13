|Position/Title:
Talk Show Producer/Reporter/Fill-in Co-Host
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
No
Produce daily segments for a local lifestyle advertorial program. Update digital and social media platforms for the show. This position will also conduct on-air interviews with guests and facilitate and/or participate in product demonstrations weekly on the show; fill-in as line producer as needed; fill-in as Co-Host as needed; daily show prep; produce, report and write weekly content packages; generate topicals, digital online content, and social posts; other duties as directed by Department Head/Executive Producer/management.
Full Time
7/18/2018
8/18/2018
Jacksonville
Florida
None
Candidate must have excellent written and verbal communication skills; strong organizational and delivery skills; strong content judgment; must have strong writing and production skills; excellent presentation and reporter skills; knowledge of journalistic standards as related to the on-air presentation; must be able to work well under pressure and with others to develop and execute compelling programming; must be a high-energy collaborator bursting with ideas; highly competent with social media knowledge and skills; and must be self-motivated and creative.
Minimum of one to three years on-air reporting/hosting/anchoring experience preferred.
College degree preferred; Broadcast Journalism or Communication emphasis preferred.
