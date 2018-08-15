|Position/Title:
Talk Show Co-Host (First Coast Living)
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:
No
|Details:
Co-host daytime lifestyle advertorial program. There are two co-hosts for the show. This position will conduct on-air interviews with guests and facilitate and/or participate in product demonstrations on the show; daily show prep; post-show meetings will be required; produce, report and write content packages; make public appearances/community involvement; front station promos; generate topicals, digital online content, and social posts; other duties as directed by Department Head/Executive Producer/management.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
6/8/2018
|Closing Date:
9/7/2018
|City:
Jacksonville – 32202
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.jobs.net/jobs/tegna/en-us/
|Experience:
None
|Requirements:
Experience:
Minimum of three to five years on-air hosting experience preferred.
Skills:
Candidate must have excellent written and verbal communication skills; strong organizational and delivery skills; strong content judgment; must have strong writing and production skills; excellent presentation and reportorial skills; knowledge of journalistic standards as related to the on-air presentation; must be able to work well under pressure and with others to develop and execute compelling programming; must be a high-energy collaborator bursting with ideas; highly competent with social media knowledge and skills; and must be self-motivated and creative.
Education:
College degree preferred; Broadcast Journalism or Communication emphasis preferred.
Scheduled Days & Hours:
Approximately five days per week – Weekends and nights as necessary.
To gain a better understanding of the show and to see examples log on to https://www.firstcoastnews.com/firstcoastliving.
Send resume, cover letter, and link to your reel or non-returnable demo DVD:
Brent Struense
First Coast News
1070 East Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.
|Contact Company:
Jacksonville,FL
|Contact E-Mail:
bstruense@firstcoastnews.com
|Contact Details:
Brent Struense