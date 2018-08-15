Talk Show Co-Host (First Coast Living)

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

Requirements:

Experience: Minimum of three to five years on-air hosting experience preferred. Skills: Candidate must have excellent written and verbal communication skills; strong organizational and delivery skills; strong content judgment; must have strong writing and production skills; excellent presentation and reportorial skills; knowledge of journalistic standards as related to the on-air presentation; must be able to work well under pressure and with others to develop and execute compelling programming; must be a high-energy collaborator bursting with ideas; highly competent with social media knowledge and skills; and must be self-motivated and creative. Education: College degree preferred; Broadcast Journalism or Communication emphasis preferred. Scheduled Days & Hours: Approximately five days per week – Weekends and nights as necessary. To gain a better understanding of the show and to see examples log on to https://www.firstcoastnews.com/firstcoastliving. Send resume, cover letter, and link to your reel or non-returnable demo DVD: Brent Struense First Coast News 1070 East Adams Street Jacksonville, FL 32202 bstruense@firstcoastnews.com About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms.