The Studio Technician operates all studio and feed room equipment. Demonstrates proficiency in several areas and on at least three technical systems.

Key activities

Operates signal receiving equipment and software for all LIVE shots within complex newscasts and local specials.

Ensures high quality of video and audio for all incoming signals including news elements for broadcast.

Receives and shares news elements with outside agencies, and other stations within the company.

Works in all areas of TV production, including studio floor direction, teleprompter, lighting and the construction and moving of sets.

Other duties as assigned by the Production Manager.

Education & Experience

Associate degree required from an accredited college/university majoring in Television Production or a related field or related experience.

Minimum 1 year experience as a Production Assistant at a network news facility.

Skills & Abilities

Working knowledge of television station production equipment to include but not limited to: studio cameras, video routers, teleprompter, lighting, microwave receivers, satellite receivers, and TVU receivers.

Must be familiar with newsroom systems such as ENPS or I-News.

Must have good working knowledge of computers

Must be able to handle multiple priorities under extreme time constraints with poise and skill

Flexible work hours required including holidays, weekends, evenings and possible overtime hours.

Knowledge of proper grammar and spelling essential to position

Must have excellent communication skills and be a team player

Demonstrates knowledge of technical, graphics and audio systems, I-News and floor operations

Readily learns and applies training, new techniques and independent judgment

Ability to handle multiple operations and priorities under extreme constraints with professionalism and skill

Work Environment

Must be able to lift up to 25 pounds

