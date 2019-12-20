STREET TEAM LEAD (PART TIME)

Entercom Miami is seeking individuals to represent the radio stations at various marketing and

promotional events. If you have a passion for everything entertainment, are a social media enthusiast,

and enjoy working with the public, this job is for you!

Duties include all marketing and promotional aspects of on-site events, prizes, contests, winners, and

artists. Various office duties using Microsoft Office programs, industry software, promotional item

inventory and ordering, and social media posting, as assigned.

Responsible for assisting with training of Promotions Assistants.

This position requires a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, organizational skills, and strong

customer service. An outgoing personality is a key to success in this role.

Must have a valid driver’s license. Entercom employees must be 21 years of age to operate Company

owned, leased, or rented vehicles on behalf of Entercom.

We are looking for individuals who can be available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends,

and holidays.

Some heavy lifting (25+ lbs). Prior promotional or marketing experience a plus.

Please have all resumes and inquires be directed to www.entercom.com/careers.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.