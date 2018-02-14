WOCL-FM, WOMX-FM, WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a Staff Accountant (Orlando).

Req ID#: 29933

Job Title: Staff Accountant (Orlando)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Orlando has an immediate opening for a Staff Accountant for it’s 3-station cluster of radio stations.

Duties and responsibilities include:

· Perform month-end and year-end closing activities including the preparation of journal entries and general ledger account analysis and reconciliations.

· Report monthly financial performance and variance analysis.

· Compile and calculate monthly sales commission statements.

· Ensure the station is complying with Sarbanes-Oxley Act rules and regulations.

· Participate in the forecasting and budgeting processes.

· Additional duties and responsibilities may be assigned as necessary.

Qualifications: Qualifications: 2+ years’ experience in basic accounting processes, including general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, reconciliation, and month-end closing preferred. Must be proficient in Excel and other software packages; Microsoft Dynamics SL accounting system experience is preferred. Strong written and verbal communication skills are required. 4-year degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or comparable experience.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=10320 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.