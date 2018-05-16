Sr. Digital Content Producer

WFTS, the ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida is looking for a Senior Digital Content Producer to organize, write and update content on digital platforms with a primary focus on website, mobile apps and social platforms. This role functions as a multimedia producer and has responsibility to assist in the execution of a strategic content plan.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

• Write, edit, publish and manage content on multiple digital platforms, including the station’s local website, mobile and social networks.

• Deliver compelling content using current production and web-delivery tools. Optimize the user experience by being attentive to live web metrics and user experience best practices.

• Work in conjunction with news management to create content that is aligned with and enhances the station’s brand; enhance content with outside links, maps, slideshows, photos and video

• Apply SEO best practices to every piece of content.

• Plan digital coverage of major news events, breaking news and severe weather

• Coordinate and assign digital assignments to reporters, MMJs and photographers.

• Update and interact with fans/followers on social media.

• Build special sections and site features to enhance coverage and increase user engagement.

• Assign schedules to digital producing staff

• Work with other departments, including sales and marketing, as needed on site and/or station initiatives that require content integration.

• Perform other duties as needed and directed

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

• BS/BA in related discipline or commensurate experience.

• Generally 5+ years of experience in related field.

• Experience with Content Management Systems, HTML, Audio Editing, Image Editing, CSS and Social Networking required.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

• Must demonstrate good journalism and writing, editing and headline skills

• Must understand basic journalism legal principles

• Must be able to multitask, meet deadlines and work under pressure

• Must have a strong desire to focus on digital content.

• Must have basic HTML formatting skills and knowledge of how to FTP/publish web content.

• Must be creative and have good people skills

• Knowledge and experience with still-image photography using digital cameras/hand held video cameras preferred

• Must have working knowledge of how to use and update social media platforms.

• Must have photo editing skills with ability to manipulate, crop, enhance images as needed for publishing on website.

• Must have basic video editing skills.

• Must have a relatively high degree of mental acuity and social skills are necessary to successfully interact with coworkers, newsroom supervisors and the general public, often under time-sensitive conditions.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

