Sportscaster – Multi-Skilled Journalist

Details: WTLV/WJXX a TEGNA duopoly is looking for a Sports Multimedia Journalist who knows the art of storytelling and can help us grow our on-air and digital platforms. The ideal sports candidate is motivated to break stories. This person isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions and is not easily intimidated by professional athletes. It’s also crucial that this candidate knows the art of telling a good story and understands the importance of his/her digital presence. BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field with 2-3 years of experience preferred

Knowledge of sports producing

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems

Strong interviewing skills

Understand the tenants of professional journalism

Must be able to show examples of strong breaking news reporting.

Skilled at creative, engaging, content-driven LIVE shots.

Active news hound on Twitter and Facebook.

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus.

Must be organized with the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.