Sports Reporter/MMJ

Research, write, shoot, edit and report sports stories, both live and taped, for newscasts, web, social media, and special programs. Anchor sports segments of newscasts as assigned. Develop and maintain story contacts with the major sport franchises and amateur leagues, including college and high school level athletic departments. Make public appearances on behalf of the station. Three years’ experience in broadcast sports reporting; Anchor experience preferred. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism. Strong writing, videography, and on-air performance skills, including live field reports. Familiarity with professional, amateur and participatory sports franchises and teams, rules, players, statistics and contextual background. Ability to produce on-air pieces utilizing appropriate video, graphics and other visually and audio-enhancing elements. Must be able to work accurately and efficiently in a fast paced environment within specific time constraints. Must demonstrate experience and proficiency with live news technology, creative production techniques, newsroom computers and social media. Must have a clean driving record and a valid driver’s license. Weekends, holidays and varied hours required.

Related posts