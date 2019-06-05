WQAM-AM has an immediate opening for a Sports Producer.

Req ID#: 31686

Job Title: Sports Producer

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom’s WQAM-AM Miami, an all-sports station and the flagship station of the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes and Florida Panthers, is looking for an innovative, creative, rock star producer for its PM Drive and Dolphins pre-game show. Previous experience producing a sports show, running a studio board, editing audio on a digital editing program such as Adobe Audition or Pro Tools is required. You will also be responsible for making sure the commercials air, following the station format, arranging and playing commercials and IDs according to the program and commercial logs, following applicable laws and FCC regulations, etc. In addition, you may help administer contests, screen listener calls, operate satellite receivers, take transmitter readings, conduct EAS tests, etc. This is a critical role in the on-air execution of WQAM. You must be very organized and very detailed.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have a giant contact list, 2 to 3 years’ experience producing a high energy sports talk show and a strong knowledge of South Florida and national sports. You must have experience with a digital operating system (Wide Orbit, NexGen, Audio Vault, etc.) You also need to have the flexibility to work different shifts, including weekends, overnights and holidays.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14377 to apply.

Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Privacy Notice: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all stations to report the names of community organizations receiving job vacancy information plus the contact person, address and telephone number of each organization in an annual EEO Public File Report that will be made available to the general public in the station’s public inspection file and on our website. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THIS INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE FCC, OR YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE REMOVED FROM OUR DISTRIBUTION LIST, PLEASE NOTIFY ME IMMEDIATELY.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.