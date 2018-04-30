Sports Multi-Skilled Journalist

Category:

No Details: WTLV/WJXX a TEGNA duopoly is looking for a Sports Multimedia Journalist who knows the art of storytelling and can help us grow our on-air and digital platforms. The ideal sports candidate is motivated to break stories. This person isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions and is not easily intimidated by professional athletes. It’s also crucial that this candidate knows the art of telling a good story and understands the importance of his/her digital presence. BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field with 2-3 years of experience preferred

Knowledge of sports producing

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems

Strong interviewing skills

Understand the tenants of professional journalism

Must be able to show examples of strong breaking news reporting.

Skilled at creative, engaging, content-driven LIVE shots.

Active news hound on Twitter and Facebook.

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus.

Must be organized with the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

4/26/2018

Jacksonville

Florida

Florida URL:

http://www.firstcoastnews.com/ Experience:

2 Year(s)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact Company:

Jacksonville,FL

sberko@tegna.com

Scott