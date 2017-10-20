loading...

ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

Say goodbye to snow and say hello to sunny Tampa Bay! WFTS-TV, the E.W. Scripps owned ABC affiliate in market 11 is looking for an experienced Sports MMJ/Anchor/Producer to join our team.

Top candidates will have significant experience with unique stand apart sports anchoring that captures “why” the game unfolded the way it did, instead of the usual here are the hi-lites. Great emotional storytelling that focuses on compelling characters that would interest the wide audience and not just the hard core sports fans..

Your demo reel must show a proven track record of generating engaging anchoring/standups/live shots, with urgency and impact language and character-driven stories.

The ideal candidate will be at home in the digital world — using social media to engage and inform. Must be able to work efficiently under tight deadlines. At least three years of experience is required.

The Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist is responsible for researching, writing, producing, editing sports segments, capturing visual content for multiple platforms, anchoring and/or reporting news casts.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS –

Receives assignment or evaluates sports leads and news tips to develop story ideas.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research.

Organizes material, determines slant or emphasis, and writes story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

Shoots video and still photos to illustrate stories. Edits, or assists in editing, videos for all multimedia platforms.

Appears on television program when conducting taped interview or narration. Gives live reports from site of event or mobile broadcast unit.

Write and produce quality sports stories for multiple media platforms.

Report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce sports stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as Internet and digital channels.

QUALIFICATIONS

Education & Experience

High school diploma or GED

Skills & Abilities

Knowledge and demonstration of Sports industry

Knowledge and demonstration of editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel laws Requirements

Computer literacy required, including newsroom computer systems. Videography and non-linear editing experience preferred.

Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.

Edit video on Final Cut Pro editing systems, or similar equipment.

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Proficient at posting content to various websites and multimedia.

Possesses and applies comprehensive knowledge of particular field of specialization to the completion of complex assignments. Advanced knowledge of organization’s technologies and practices.

Advance knowledge of organization’s technologies and practice

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Driving required

Must be able to lift up to 75 lbs.

Driving required. Valid Driver’s License, good driving record and ability to provide proof of insurability with company required insurance limits.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1060841&d=External

