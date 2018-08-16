|Position/Title:
Sports Director
|Details:
WPEC / CBS12 News in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida is looking for a great Sports Director who can truly make our sports coverage a point of difference in our newscasts. We are looking for a superstar newsroom citizen who is passionate about delivering more than just the usual scores and highlights. We want someone dedicated to great storytelling who has the ability to report on all things sports related on all platforms. If this sounds like you, then we’d like to see some strong representations of your work. Let us see what you bring to the table on all platforms.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
8/21/2018
|Closing Date:
9/21/2018
|City:
West Palm Beach
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
|Experience:
You will be required to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networks, along with performing other duties as assigned by the news managers. Ability to work under deadline and on a flexible schedule that will include evenings and/or weekends is required.
|Requirements:
Other requirements and qualifications include:
· Superior knowledge of sports on all levels from professional to high school
· Proven ability to deliver material in a wide variety of on-camera situations
· Demonstrable hands-on knowledge of contemporary broadcast newsroom systems, including iNews and Avid video editing
· The ability to shoot video and operate as a multimedia journalist
· The ability to work irregular schedules based on seasons
· A minimum of five (5) years of professional on-air experience as a sports anchor and/or reporter is required
· Employee supervisory experience is a plus
· A four-year college degree with preferably an emphasis in journalism/mass communications/sports, or equivalent professional work experience is required
· Solid experience with online and social media content creation is required
If you have the required experience and skills, please apply online. In addition, include a link of your latest work or send a non-returnable DVD to:
WPEC / CBS12 News
|Contact:
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/