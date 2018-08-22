|Position/Title:
Sports Anchor / Reporter (Weekends)
WPEC / CBS12 News in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida is looking for a great Sports Anchor / Reporter on weekends to work in a great sports town! We are looking for someone who can truly make our sports coverage stand out in our newscasts by delivering more than just the usual scores and highlights. Great storytelling and the ability to report on both the serious and lighter sides of all things sports related is one of the crucial aspects of this position. If you are committed to winning sports on all platforms we want to hear from you. Please provide more than just a link to your on air work – we want to see what you are doing digitally as well.
Full Time
8/23/2018
9/23/2018
West Palm Beach
Florida
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
The winning candidate will be able to demonstrate enterprise reporting and creativity in story-telling. Exemplary communication skills and previous experience working in a team environment are a must. A four-year college degree, preferably with an emphasis in journalism/mass communications/sports, or equivalent professional work experience is required. The ideal candidate should have considerable live shot experience. We are looking for a strong writer, someone with sharp wit and the ability to work well with others. We’re also looking for someone who is a self-starter and who can generate his or her own story ideas on a daily basis.
You will be required to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networks, along with performing other duties as assigned by the news managers. Ability to work under deadline and on a flexible schedule that will include evenings and/or weekends is required.
· Superior knowledge of sports on all levels from professional to high school
· Proven ability to deliver material in a wide variety of on-camera situations
· Demonstrates hands-on knowledge of contemporary broadcast newsroom systems, including iNews and Avid video editing is highly desired
· Ability to shoot video and operate as a multimedia journalist (MMJ) is required
· Solid experience in online and social media content creation is required
· A minimum of three (3) years professional on-air experience as a sports anchor and/or reporter is required
· Additional on-air experience is highly desired
If you have the required experience and skills, please apply online. In addition, include a link of your latest work or send a non-returnable DVD to:
WPEC Attn: News Director 1100 Fairfield Drive West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/