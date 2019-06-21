ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

WFTS, the ABC affiliate in Tampa, FL is looking for a Specialty Producer to produce compelling stories for multiple platforms which may include investigative stories and special projects.

Key activities

Take a mix of local content and pre-written national content to fill a modular looping newscast airing from 7-10pm; show is driven by non-stop data feedback

Update the wheel as news comes in or breaks during the show

Work closely with News Director to keep continuity of product; reports to Corporate

Work closely with MMJs, and/or investigative reporters and content producers as stories are produced for multiple platforms

Shoot still and moving video as needed

Edit desktop video

May lead investigations, conduct interviews or be called upon for undercover field work

Work with editors to utilize graphics and other tools to visually enhance storytelling

May lead special projects, conduct interviews, and enterprise original story ideas

May be involved in repurposing existing content to be showcased in a unique way

Other duties as assigned

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, related field or years of experience

5+ years as a television news writer or producer with a background in enterprise or investigative journalism preferred

Previous FCP X editing experience required

Skills & Abilities

Knowledge and demonstration of creativity, editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel law

Solid understanding and demonstration of multimedia file formats and strong computer skills

Working knowledge of federal, state, and local laws impacting operations

Knowledge and proficiency in posting content to television station websites

Must be a team player and adapt to developing situations quickly.

Must be an excellent conversational writer with solid news judgement and a positive attitude

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Work Environment

Some travel may be required

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit:

http://www.scripps.com/careers/find-a-job