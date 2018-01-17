Solutions Strategist

Details: First Coast News NBC12 WTLV and ABC25 WJXX is recruiting for the newly created position of Solution Strategist with the mission of leading our multi-media company into the position of superior thought leadership as it relates to understanding consumer behavior. This position will study the marketplace looking for potential within business categories and analyze consumer behavior insights within those categories. Candidates for this position must love working with data and have a unique ability to Research and will work closely with our sales team of Account Executives in their business development efforts as well as working directly with clients to identify opportunities in their business category. Leads the organization into the position of superior ‘thought leadership’ as it relates to understanding consumer behavior. Studies the marketplace looking for potential within business categories (Medical, Retail, Financial, etc.), and analyzes consumer behavior insights within those categories and its ancillary categories. Arms the salespeople with information to gain credibility with advertisers and also make calls on high priority accounts to share insights personally. Ties insights into opportunities for customers to grow their business. Then makes a recommendation on which channels can maximize results for customers. Responsibilities Evaluates the Jacksonville marketplace media expenditures and collaborates with sales managers on key categories and prospects. Performs in- depth analysis of data to identify opportunities for categories and specific advertisers to increase their market share and incorporate the benefits of our entire integrated product suite. Develops ‘thought leadership’ in key categories (including but not exclusive): Automotive; Retail; Restaurants; Medical; Home Improvement and Personal Injury attorneys. Include ancillary categories related to each key category. Correlates insights into potential implications for respective customers and communicates to sales managers and account executives alike Understands audience based selling principles and how to apply audience analysis in conjunction with research data for creative executions and an overall media strategy focused on the customer’s return on investment. Collaborates with sales managers and account executives in customizing an insightful presentation for our customers. Participates in client presentations and insight meetings as an extension of the sales team. Collaborates with Client Services Director to ensure execution of customer’s business objectives in an effort to align the creative with the client needs and overall account strategy. Must be detail oriented and able to hit deadlines. Responsible for other TV station traditional research functions, including:

Build ratings estimates for all programs and key demos.

Populate weekly rate card with program changes

Key contact with Nielsen, Wide Orbit Sales, and other research data vendors

Other related duties on an as needed basis We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.