|Position/Title:
Solutions Strategist
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:
No
|Details:
First Coast News NBC12 WTLV and ABC25 WJXX is recruiting for the newly created position of Solution Strategist with the mission of leading our multi-media company into the position of superior thought leadership as it relates to understanding consumer behavior. This position will study the marketplace looking for potential within business categories and analyze consumer behavior insights within those categories. Candidates for this position must love working with data and have a unique ability to Research and will work closely with our sales team of Account Executives in their business development efforts as well as working directly with clients to identify opportunities in their business category.
Leads the organization into the position of superior ‘thought leadership’ as it relates to understanding consumer behavior. Studies the marketplace looking for potential within business categories (Medical, Retail, Financial, etc.), and analyzes consumer behavior insights within those categories and its ancillary categories. Arms the salespeople with information to gain credibility with advertisers and also make calls on high priority accounts to share insights personally. Ties insights into opportunities for customers to grow their business. Then makes a recommendation on which channels can maximize results for customers.
Responsibilities
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
8/17/2017
|Closing Date:
4/27/2018
|City:
Jacksonville
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
3 Year(s)
|Requirements:
|Contact Company:
Jacksonville,FL
|Contact E-Mail:
jwhitson@firstcoastnews.com
|Contact Details:
Jeff Whitson
|Apply Online URL:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JWMSYnTk?idpartenaire=10101