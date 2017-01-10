Social/Promotion Producer

Fox Television Station Sales/Sales Training Program – New York
Job Responsibilities:
- Conceptualize/produce daily promotional social media segments and on-air content supporting the FOX Triopoly in Central Florida. Participate in community events.
- Must have a proven track record of producing conversational yet compelling promotional content that jumps off your newsfeed as well as on-air.
- Must have proven engagement on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms through custom posts/videos/memes.
- Must possess top-notch writing skills. and a desire to win every day.
- Must have a clear understanding of how to sell news stories and station programming to targeted demographics.
- Ability to meet tight deadlines is key.
- Must be able to work flexible hours and shifts, including some weekends and holidays.
Job Qualifications:
- A minimum of one year television promotion experience; a degree in communications or related field; a good understanding of graphics and visual effects along with proficiency with Microsoft Office preferred.
- Adobe Premiere experience is a must.
- Shooting, lighting and photographic experience a plus.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs