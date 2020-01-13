Social Media Producer

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Essential Functions

Advise and support in the design of social media strategy for Entravision brands, and evaluation of the best platform for content. Participate in reporting and analysis efforts for editorial and audience development. Deliver key insights for content performance, editorial strategy analysis and channel performance. Produce on-site and competitive analysis to determine traffic drivers and audience spikes Create reports on traffic trends and keeping editorial informed on content that works Develop and disseminate monthly traffic and audience reports Manage editorial team data requests and conduct ad-hoc analysis on editorial, marketing and product performance. Present findings, review reports, and provide recommendations to individual editors on a weekly basis. Run deeper project based analysis on reader lifecycles, publishing efficiency, content personalization and more. Analyze and understand user behavior to inform site personalization strategies. Focus intensely on Social Media KPIs: Increase likes, shares and engagement.

Required Skills & Qualifications

3 years of digital media experience with a solid understanding of online publishing space Minimum of 2 years in an audience development role with demonstrable results delivering significant online audience growth (a plus if she/he has done so for a new brand) Bilingual (English/Spanish) Outstanding communication (verbal and written Spanish / Advanced English) Strong knowledge and recent experience with paid social media (especially Facebook); professional experience on all major social media platforms Solid knowledge and experience with SEM Proficient and comfortable with analytics tools and software (Google Analytics, Omniture, Socialflow, Facebook Insights, Tableau, etc) Strong Excel and data analysis skills Passion for numbers Skills you’ll need to fulfill this position: Problem solver takes initiatives, able to think creatively, organized and detail-oriented but can see the bigger picture, and fast learner

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a Full Time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Digital Content Director

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.