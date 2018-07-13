JOB POSTING

JOB TITLE: Show Producer

JOB OPENING DATE: July 17, 2018

JOB# 18-10

Job Summary:

Univision Radio Miami is looking for an innovative and creative Show Producer to develop the creative content strategy for multiple radio stations’ talk shows, together with the Content Director and in line with the stations’ overall strategy and target audience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establish the permanent flow of resources to fulfill the content strategy for all talk shows, including but not limited to audio sources, contributors, rundown, etc.

Work with other producers in preparing and approving the daily rundowns for each of the talk shows.

Assist talent and other producers with online research strategies to create content for all daily talk shows.

Approve booking of guests.

Develop the on-air promotional strategies of the shows he/she oversees, together with the station’s Content Director.

Oversee the social media strategy for all of the talk shows of the station with the purpose of growing the digital following and digital engagement.

Oversee the repurposing of on-air content from the shows, to turn it into digital content for the station’s digital platforms.

Oversee the creation of original digital content (video, audio, photos) based on the hosts and the creative strategy of each of the talk shows he/she oversees.

Support the establishment and improvement of the necessary technical setup for repurposing and creation of digital content for the shows, including but not limited to cameras, lights, and other recording and editing devices.

Required Skills & Experience:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Highly proficient both in English and Spanish

Must be a highly motivated team player capable of working in a fast-paced environment, with last-minute changes.

Requires working knowledge of Internet, Word, Outlook and Excel.

Must have knowledge of creating and repurposing radio content into the digital space.

Must have a great handling of effective content strategies for the most prominent social media networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and others).

Desired Skills & Experience:

High School Diploma or GED; Associates or Bachelor’s degree desired or at least 2 years experience in a similar position.

Candidates must prosses strong communication and organizational skills.

Must be a team player with solid show content judgement.

Requires knowledge of the Hispanic community and traditions.

Must be able to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL

Employment/education will be verified

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2421

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER