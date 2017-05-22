Show Director

• College Degree or equivalent work experience in Broadcast Communications. • 5-10 years experience in production/directing programs in studio with Automation and Manual operations; or any equivalent combination of experience and/or education from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved. • Knowledge or Productions Switchers (TD experience a plus) • Knowledge of Ross (Vision) Switcher and Robotic Camera Systems (Ross Cambotics) • Knowledge of equipment utilized in production, TV studio and control room • Comfortable with all aspects of studio and remote productions • Able to make quick decisions and give accurate and clear instructions • Ability to multitask and prioritize • Comfort using highly technical and automated systems • Perform well under pressure and breaking news situations • Excellent organizational and communication skills • Bi-lingual (English and Spanish) required TOOLS AND TECHNOLOGY: • Ross CamBot Robotic Camera system with user interface and joystick panel • VizRT Trio • Playback Devices (Avid Airspeed, Ross Video SMS/Blackstorm, Miranda HMP 1801) • Calrec Audio Console • Enco Audio Playback device • Miranda Router