JOB SUMMARY:
WLTV Univision in Miami has an opening for Show Director in the News Production Team. The Director will oversee the various aspects of a broadcast and coordinate all related elements. This includes the WLTV newscast, news briefs, news special event coverage, network newscast, etc. Interprets the Producer’s vision and works in conjunction with the technical crew to execute vision.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
|• Use iNEWS (Newsroom Computer System) to create and edit the rundown
• Code in Ross Overdrive automation
• Oversee and facilitate production elements, including graphics, music, and all other related presentation elements
• Perform duties as a technical director in manual operations
• Build and modify switcher and automation effects
• Meet and coordinate production with show producers; liaison between producers and production
• Call and direct the different shows assigned
• Coordinate and communicate all technical and staging requirements to the production crew
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:
|• College Degree or equivalent work experience in Broadcast Communications.
• 5-10 years experience in production/directing programs in studio with Automation and Manual operations; or any equivalent combination of experience and/or education from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved.
• Knowledge or Productions Switchers (TD experience a plus)
• Knowledge of Ross (Vision) Switcher and Robotic Camera Systems (Ross Cambotics)
• Knowledge of equipment utilized in production, TV studio and control room
• Comfortable with all aspects of studio and remote productions
• Able to make quick decisions and give accurate and clear instructions
• Ability to multitask and prioritize
• Comfort using highly technical and automated systems
• Perform well under pressure and breaking news situations
• Excellent organizational and communication skills
• Bi-lingual (English and Spanish) required
TOOLS AND TECHNOLOGY:
• Ross CamBot Robotic Camera system with user interface and joystick panel
• VizRT Trio
• Playback Devices (Avid Airspeed, Ross Video SMS/Blackstorm, Miranda HMP 1801)
• Calrec Audio Console
• Enco Audio Playback device
• Miranda Router
SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=1705
About Univision Communications Inc.
Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has evolved into a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps; products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 49 million unduplicated media consumers monthly across TV, Radio and Digital. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.
Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) ha evolucionado para convertirse en una empresa multimedia del más alto nivel, con 17 cadenas de televisión de señal abierta, por cable y digital; 59 estaciones de TV; 67 emisoras de radio; aplicaciones en línea y para dispositivos móviles, productos y sedes para creación de contenido. UCI se centra en ofrecer una experiencia con la marca dondequiera que esté su audiencia, alcanzando a más de 49M de consumidores mensuales en todas las plataformas. Como Compañía impulsada por una misión, UCI se centra en informar, entretener y empoderar a la comunidad hispana en los Estados Unidos.
For more information, please visit www.Univision.net.
