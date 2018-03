Senior Vice President, Sales

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Leader of revenue generation for multiple iHeartMedia Tampa Bay FM/AM radio stations, digital capabilities, and events. This person will have direct over site of Sales Management, Account Executives, and Sales Support teams. Responsibilities • Manages Sales Organization with goal of meeting/exceeding revenue targets. • Oversees advertising sales activities and is accountable for achieving/ exceeding targeted advertising sales goals and controlling sales expenses. • Drives results through others, manages team performance and holds team accountable against business metrics. • Translates market and station business strategies into specific actions to generate sales and revenue. • Directs sales activities and processes that generate new business and deepens existing client relationships. • Sets sales goals and guides subsequent goal-setting processes. • Prepares budgets and revenue forecasts. • Obtains, allocates and adjusts operations resources to achieve sales and service goals. • Oversees management of available advertising inventory to drive most profitable sales. • Meets with and develops relationships with key accounts. • Recruits, hires and ensures ongoing training and development of Sales Management and Account Executive teams. • May direct other functions such as marketing, production, traffic and sales operations. Qualifications • Strong understanding of broadcasting, marketing, promotion, and collection standards. • Proven ability to grow new business and find new revenue opportunities • Excellent leadership and coaching ability; can successfully coach and motivate others to meet/exceed targets • Deep understanding of local market, customers, and competitors in order to target needs and drive sales • Ability to create productive, long-term customer relationships. • Excellent ability to organize, prioritize, and multi task • Can push self and others to achieve and excel in a fast-paced dynamic environment • Excellent business and people decision-making skills • Can model positive energy and handle stress in the face of challenges, deadlines and financial pressures • Excellent communication and influencing skills across multiple groups • Excellent interpersonal skills and collaboration with others Work Experience • 5+ years’ sales management experience in media industry with proven track record of success Education • 4-year college degree preferred Certifications • None required Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.