Senior Vice President of Sales

Job Summary: Oversees sales organization for West Palm Beach and Ft. Pierce markets. Responsibilities • Manages local Sales Managers and Account Executives with goal of meeting/exceeding station revenue, prospecting and new business targets. • Oversees advertising sales activities in assigned market; is accountable for achieving/ exceeding targeted advertising sales revenues for the market and for controlling sales expenses. • Drives results through others, manages team performance and holds team accountable against business metrics. • Translates market and station business strategies into specific actions to generate sales and revenue. • Directs sales activities and processes that generate new business and deepen existing relationships. • Sets sales goals and guides subsequent goal-setting processes. • Prepares budgets and revenue forecasts. • Obtains, allocates and adjusts operations resources to achieve sales and service goals. • Oversees management of available advertising inventory to drive most profitable sales. • Meets with key accounts. • Recruits, hires and ensures ongoing training and development of Account Executives. • Goes on sales calls and conducts in-field coaching to develop Account Executives. • May review and adjust sales territories, product mix targets and assigned call lists. • May direct other functions such as marketing, advertising, production, traffic and sales operations. Qualifications • Strong understanding of broadcasting, marketing, digital, promotion, and collection standards • Proven ability to grow new business and find new revenue opportunities • Excellent leadership and coaching ability; can successfully coach others in sales practices • Deep understanding of local markets, customers, and competitors in order to target needs and drive sales • Can create productive, long-term customer relationships. • Adept as entrepreneurial self-starter • Excellent ability to organize, prioritize, and multi task • Can push self and others to achieve and excel in a fast-paced dynamic environment • Excellent business and people decision-making skills • Can model positive energy and handle stress in the face of challenges, deadlines and financial pressures • Flexibility and creativity • Excellent communication and influencing skills across multiple groups • Excellent interpersonal skills and collaboration with others Work Experience • 3+ years' experience as an Account Executive and 3+ years as Sales Manager in media industry with proven track record of success. Education • 4-year college degree preferred Certifications • None required Location West Palm Beach, FL: 3071 Continental Drive, 33407 Position Type Regular