Senior TV News Manager – University of Florida

College of Journalism and Communications

Senior TV News Manager, Innovation News Center

At a time when traditional TV news formats are evolving in a rapidly growing digital media environment,

the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications is looking for an experienced and inspired broadcast news leader to train the next generation of multimedia journalists.

Working in the Innovation News Center (INC), home to the college’s news and sports operations serving 19 counties in north central Florida, we are seeking a professional who can help our student-powered newsroom elevate its live daily TV newscasts and digital segments. She/he/they would also be expected to lead innovative, multiplatform storytelling; drive community engagement and social listening efforts; and teach students how to report and produce original, engaging and shareable content for broadcast and digital platforms.

The INC is a two-story, 14,000-square-foot facility that provides hands-on learning opportunities for students to produce content for seven media properties, including the local NPR, PBS and ESPN affiliates. Our student journalists regularly earn recognition in annual national and regional awards competitions, including Hearst, SPJ, RTDNA and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

We are purposely conducting this search to highlight candidates who will help to build a diverse and inclusive newsroom and are committed to teaching and working in a multicultural environment. In addition to managing aspects of our daily news and enterprise efforts, the senior TV news manager will have an opportunity to join our adjunct faculty to teach beginning and advanced TV news courses as needed by the INC and college.

If you are interested in reinventing broadcast news for local and diverse audiences, creating unique formats, building sustainable models and working with emerging journalists and storytellers, we would like to talk with you. Please apply here

Minimum qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required. Applicants must have at least five years of relevant professional experience.

Preferred qualifications

Experience in a TV, radio or digital newsroom as a manager, supervisor, executive producer, producer, editorial director, anchor/reporter, photographer/videographer. Experience with a variety of online, mobile and traditional media. Experience in editing and production software and content management systems. Strong organizational and communication skills. Ability to multitask and calmly handle live news situations and developing events. Master’s degree preferred. Demonstrated experience mentoring younger journalists will be most welcome.

Application Process

Applicants should submit a resume, a letter of interest outlining a description of his/her/their relevant work experience and examples of appropriate work. Please list email addresses and phone numbers for at least three professional references. Submit applications to jobs.ufl.edu. The requisition number for this vacancy is 511123. This is a 12-month staff appointment, renewable annually.

You may contact hiring manager Mira Lowe at lowemira@ufl.edu for more information.

Advertised Salary

Salary is commensurate with experience.

About the College of Journalism and Communications

The College of Journalism and Communications is accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) and is home to four departments – Advertising, Journalism, Public Relations, and Telecommunication. The college provides hands-on learning immersion experiences through the Innovation News Center, The Agency, frank gatherings, the Division of Multimedia Properties, the Summer Media Institute, undergraduate research, various extracurricular groups and activities, etc.

About the University of Florida

The University of Florida is a member of the Association of American Universities, is categorized in the Carnegie Commission’s top tier of research universities, and is ranked #8 among public universities by U.S. News and World Report. UF has a student body of over 55,000 who come from all 50 states in the United States and more than 100 countries. The university and greater Gainesville communities enjoy a diversity of cultural events, restaurants, year-round recreational activities, and social opportunities.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

The University of Florida is committed to non-discrimination with respect to race, creed, color, religion, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, marital status, national origin, political opinions or affiliations, genetic information and veteran status in all aspects of employment including recruitment, hiring, promotions, transfers, discipline, terminations, wage and salary administration, benefits, and training.