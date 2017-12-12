Senior Promotions Director

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Lead all aspects of iHeartMedia Tampa Bay’s promotions department Partners with Market President, Programming and Sales in support of local and corporate business goals to increase market share, listeners, ratings, advertiser satisfaction, and revenue while aligning programming fit with client, station, and audience; creates talent and station marketing, promotion, and image campaigns.

Directs the activities of employees engaged in the planning and execution of marketing, promotion, sales promotion and imaging campaigns.

Managing the promotion and direction of advertising and marketing activities and campaigns as well as improvement of the Company’s product image, market data, and information.

Studying market conditions to determine the demand for company’s services or products, and indicating the need for new products or services.

Identifying potential listening audience and customers.

Researching program and campaign effectiveness. Tracking and reporting results to management.

Providing marketing and public relations advice to stations.

Formulating marketing policies to promote products and services, working with programming, advertising and promotion managers.

Executes remote station promotional events and materials.

Maintains station event calendar, writes copy for promotional spots, schedules live remotes from promotional events, prepares summaries of events, serves as primary coordinator for third party tie-ins and supervises promotions coordinators and event staff.

Ensures the provision of prizes, promotional materials, and event collateral.

Ensures contest rules comply with FCC regulations.

Assists with website, online presence, and social media.

Prepares and manages Promotions Department budget on a yearly, quarterly, and monthly basis.

Handles all payables according to company policy and in a prompt fashion. Qualifications Extensive knowledge of FCC broadcast rules and regulations; knowledge of federal, state and local contesting rules and regulations

Excellent team leadership and delegation skills, including motivation of staff; can set goals & expectations, provide honest feedback and manage performance

Strong interpersonal skills

High degree of planning and organizing skills; can multi-task and meet specific deadlines

Flexible, creative, and innovative in using technology to deepen listener relationships

Ability to think both tactically and strategically

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with others

Superior oral and written communication skills; excellent grammar; can adjust communications style based on audience needs

Entrepreneurial and assertive in meeting goals

Ability to influence others, inspire innovation and ensure a client focus Work Experience Prior experience directing and managing a team

Experience with local formats preferred

Prior experience in broadcast media industry is preferred Education 4-year college degree preferred Certifications None required Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.