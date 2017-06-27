Senior Producer – Morning

Associate Producer
Job Responsibilities:
- Oversee editorial content and meet strategic goals for assigned newscasts under the direction of the Morning Executive Producer.
- Demonstrate solid news judgment.
- Ensure newscasts are created with impact by including stories and teases written creatively and effectively.
- Research and present compelling story ideas at daily editorial meetings.
- Integrate new digital media (web, social media) with broadcast television.
Job Qualifications:
- Strong creative writing skills and editorial judgment are a must.
- Ability to lead decisively and contribute to the development of a strong team environment.
- Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, ENG & SNG remotes is desirable.
- College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism.
- Prior experience in a television news department producing newscasts.
- Must work well under deadline pressure during breaking news.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs