SENIOR PRODUCER – MORNING (Regular Full Time)

Details:

Oversee editorial content and meet strategic goals for assigned newscasts under the direction of the Morning Executive Producer.

Demonstrate solid news judgment.

Ensure newscasts are created with impact by including stories and teases written creatively and effectively.

Research and present compelling story ideas at daily editorial meetings.

Integrate new digital media (web, social media) with broadcast television.

Requirements:

Strong creative writing skills and editorial judgment are a must.

Ability to lead decisively and contribute to the development of a strong team environment.

Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, ENG & SNG remotes is desirable.

College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism.

Prior experience in a television news department producing newscasts. Must work well under deadline pressure during breaking news.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

Related posts