Senior Account Executive

Are you an aggressive and goal-oriented person with a strong competitive drive and determination to win? A natural relationship builder and collaborator, often viewed by others as a thought leader? WWSB, ABC 7 in Sarasota, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, self-motivated individual with sales experience to join our winning team.

This position is responsible for growing existing accounts and developing new business by providing excellent customer service and offering multi-platform advertising solutions which include both broadcast and a suite of digital media products. Success will be measured by meeting and exceeding new and existing business development goals.

The ideal candidate will be energetic, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, possess problem solving skills, be detail oriented and have the will to succeed in a fast-paced environment. 5+ years sales experience preferred. BA or BS in Business, Marketing or Advertising preferred

Essential Responsibilities:

Solicit potential clients for advertising on WWSB Television and on the website. Advise clients on marketing their business by utilizing the strength of the station to grow the client’s business. Determine best plan for client’s budgets and obtain the largest share of advertising dollars for the station. Assist clients in producing the commercials with the best creative and message to effectively market their goods and services to the viewing audience with an internet component. Sell at rates determined by the station Sales Management and devise special marketing packages as needed to close the business deal. Maintain the advertising schedules to ensure that clients receive the advertising as promised. Make good any discrepancies that may occur through technical difficulty or by preemption due to inventory availability.

Specific Responsibilities:

Maintaining a productive list and adding new business.

Overseeing production when necessary including writing copy and creating campaigns.

Selling web and any event or promotion that the station promotes.

Servicing all accounts active or otherwise.

Doing what it takes to expedite business through the building, working with traffic, accounting and production