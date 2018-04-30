Sales Support

Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.

iHeartMedia Stations

Job Summary:

Provides support in sales administration, generates sales-related reports , and acts as an extension of the sales team.

Responsibilities

• Provides administrative and/or process support for contract administration, customer service, and order history.

• Acts as an extension of the sales team by assisting with product pricing, sales development, sales material creation, marketing communications, sponsorship proposals & recaps.

• Generates contract confirmations, reports related to sales activities & revenue data, pool reports, unapproved credits, etc.

• Responds to client requests, e.g., spot times.

• Records and forwards checks, handles contracts for Account Executives, prepares presentations, types & proofreads correspondence, files and makes copies, relieves receptionist.

Qualifications

• Manages time; focuses on urgent and important tasks; avoids procrastination; follows up; shows strong attention to detail; meets deadlines

• Adapts to shifts in priorities and urgencies

• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite; familiar with Viero and Sales Force or demonstrates ability to learn new systems quickly

• Assumes responsibility & accountability for assignments and tasks

• Actively listens; clearly and effectively conveys information; uses professional telephone skills; demonstrates effective business writing skills; shows excellent grasp of grammar

• Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities

• Demonstrates competitive spirit; shows desire to “move up”

Work Experience

• 1-3 years’ experience in radio role

Education

• 4-year college degree

Certifications

• None required

Location

Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611

Position Type

Regular

