Primary Purpose

WFTS – ABC, an E.W. Scripps station, is now hiring in Tampa, FL for a Sales Support Assistant! The Sales Support Assistant is responsible for supporting the sales department in day-to-day activities.

Key Activities

• Contacts clients as needed regarding ad materials, pricing, billing or special upsell opportunities.

• May input ads into the ad order system.

• Assists in collecting and composing ad copy, maintaining account base and ensuring high customer service.

• Works closely with order entry, traffic and layout as needed to ensure clients advertising schedules are met.

• Calculate and have the ability to communicate rate packages to client and prospects.

• Assists Sales manager on all special project details including but not limited to production schedule, rate authorization and communication.

• Facilitate & process sales presentations.

• Generate sales reports.

• Identify and correct any billing errors or issues prior to end of month.

• Correctly input client billing adjustments within the same month as dispute identified.

• Attend sales training and planning meetings.

• Research problems that develop with accounts and troubleshoot the issue developing a satisfactory conclusion for the property and the customer needs.

• Handles the daily general clerical functions such as filing, answering phones, creating correspondence and calculating rates to quote to customers when they call.

• Arranges and distributes various advertising materials and sales reports to the proper areas in a timely manner.

• Provide exemplary customer assistance.

• Adheres to company policy and assigned standards of performance.

• Other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

• Strong customer service skills

• The ability to read, analyze, and interpret sales demographics information and creative layouts

• Must have the ability to generate reports, business correspondence, and presentations

• Strong communication skills and the capability to effectively respond to questions from managers, colleagues and customers

• Must have the ability to calculate figures related to the advertising rate packages

• Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook)

• Must have the ability to learn new software programs such as ad order entry and customer relations management software

• Must have good organizational skills and the ability to meet deadlines

• Communicate and work as a team player both internally and externally

• High school diploma or equivalent required

• 2 – 5 years experience in administrative or sales support or a related field

• Ability to work in a fast paced office environment

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

