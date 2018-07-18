Sales Position

|Details:
WTLV/WJXX-TV, a TEGNA company, is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated Account Executive to develop new business in the Jacksonville, FL marketplace. The ideal candidate will sell multimedia solutions with a major focus on developing new business and existing accounts through customer centric integrated solutions such as broadcast, digital, internet, mobile, and social media.
Responsibilities
- Creates a strategic business plan with managers to achieve total revenue goals.
- Develops multimedia advertising solutions for new customers that deliver results to their customers.
- Effectively negotiates with customers.
- Upsells current customers by engaging them in the full product line of First Coast News offerings.
- Maintains acceptable pipeline at all times as designated by management team.
- Develops new/incremental revenue through consistent and creative prospecting.
- Involves Marketing Specialist to address marketing points uncovered during Customer Needs Analyses.
- Has ability to craft a story around customer insights that clients can relate to.
- Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to provide exceptional customer service to clients.
- Utilizes Account Manager & Sales Assistant to organize and prioritize business to successfully meet goals and deadlines.
- Collaborates with Account Manager and Sales Assistant to provide timely schedule maintenance, including accuracy of orders, make-goods, posts, and accurate traffic instructions.
- Builds effective verbal & written marketing presentations in collaboration with Account Manager, Marketing Specialist, Research Director, Sales Assistants and Sales Managers.
- Responsible for all aspects of maintaining CRM software.
- Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software, including Kantar, NLTV, Rentrak, Stowell, Admall, Wiki, Clickfuel, Brain Shark as well as the stations digital product suite including station site, all mobile platforms, extended reach, and G/O offerings and any other company tools provided.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of successful sales experience selling directly to local businesses.
- College Degree Preferred.
- Creativity, flexibility, and ability to adapt to change.
- Communicates effectively with external clients and internal personnel, and strong organizational skills.
- High energy, self-motivated and committed to continual learning and growth.
- Ability to work effectively and independently as part of a team.
- Experience in using qualitative research and/or other marketing research tools and strong computer skills.
- Valid driver’s license with an excellent driving history, as well as reliable transportation and proof of insurance.