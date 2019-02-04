JOB POSTING

JOB TITLE: Sales Marketing Manager

JOB OPENING DATE: January 30, 2019

JOB NUMBER: #19-21

Position Summary

Univision Miami is looking for a highly energetic experienced marketing professional to join our team as Sales Marketing Manager (SMM). In this role, the SMM will lead strategic initiatives with clients along with the sales executives (pre-sell) and ensure the successful execution of existing commitments (post-sell).

The SMM will assess client needs, lead and deliver ideation concepts, effectively manage client campaigns. The SMM will focus on Univision’s tentpoles, sports & other priorities, ensuring sales materials are produced and distributed in advance, in coordination with the Sales Managers. In order to maximize revenue opportunities, The SMM must effectively use all Univision assets including TV, Radio, Digital, Social, other.

The SMM will report to the VP of Sales and will work in conjunction with the VP of Marketing.

Job Responsibilities

Create insight-driven storytelling-focused sales proposals

Oversee production/execution logistics

Represent Univision Miami in high-level client meetings

Develop and coach Marketing Coordinators with category expertise

Build relationships and optimize process with key personnel in divisional platforms

Approvals of sales proposals, production books and recaps

Resolving issues and escalating to the Sales Managers as needed

Prioritization of team’s tasks

Required Basic Qualifications

5+ years in sales marketing ideation and execution in TV, Radio & Digital platforms (Spanish Language Media a plus)

Possess equal parts creativity, strategic/marketing management, project management and sales knowledge for TV, Radio and/or Digital business units

A strategic thinker – able to see opportunities for content monetization and to foresee and prevent execution issues

Great communication and presentation skills, great analytical skills to evaluate and optimize campaigns

Intimate knowledge of Spanish language content on both TV, Radio and Digital

Experience creating and executing integrated cross-platform media solutions

Desired Qualifications

Spanish fluency and/or multi-cultural experience

A positive, solutions-oriented and success-driven attitude

Extremely detail oriented with an ability to multi-task and prioritize in a high volume, high pressure, fast-paced environment

Ability to quickly and continuously adapt to and embrace new trends and technologies

Expertise in PowerPoint; Keynote a plus

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER