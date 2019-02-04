JOB POSTING
JOB TITLE: Sales Marketing Manager
JOB OPENING DATE: January 30, 2019
JOB NUMBER: #19-21
Position Summary
Univision Miami is looking for a highly energetic experienced marketing professional to join our team as Sales Marketing Manager (SMM). In this role, the SMM will lead strategic initiatives with clients along with the sales executives (pre-sell) and ensure the successful execution of existing commitments (post-sell).
The SMM will assess client needs, lead and deliver ideation concepts, effectively manage client campaigns. The SMM will focus on Univision’s tentpoles, sports & other priorities, ensuring sales materials are produced and distributed in advance, in coordination with the Sales Managers. In order to maximize revenue opportunities, The SMM must effectively use all Univision assets including TV, Radio, Digital, Social, other.
The SMM will report to the VP of Sales and will work in conjunction with the VP of Marketing.
Job Responsibilities
- Create insight-driven storytelling-focused sales proposals
- Oversee production/execution logistics
- Represent Univision Miami in high-level client meetings
- Develop and coach Marketing Coordinators with category expertise
- Build relationships and optimize process with key personnel in divisional platforms
- Approvals of sales proposals, production books and recaps
- Resolving issues and escalating to the Sales Managers as needed
- Prioritization of team’s tasks
Required Basic Qualifications
- 5+ years in sales marketing ideation and execution in TV, Radio & Digital platforms (Spanish Language Media a plus)
- Possess equal parts creativity, strategic/marketing management, project management and sales knowledge for TV, Radio and/or Digital business units
- A strategic thinker – able to see opportunities for content monetization and to foresee and prevent execution issues
- Great communication and presentation skills, great analytical skills to evaluate and optimize campaigns
- Intimate knowledge of Spanish language content on both TV, Radio and Digital
- Experience creating and executing integrated cross-platform media solutions
Desired Qualifications
- Spanish fluency and/or multi-cultural experience
- A positive, solutions-oriented and success-driven attitude
- Extremely detail oriented with an ability to multi-task and prioritize in a high volume, high pressure, fast-paced environment
- Ability to quickly and continuously adapt to and embrace new trends and technologies
- Expertise in PowerPoint; Keynote a plus
Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:
https://Univision.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/2/home/requisition/2958?c=univision
UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,
WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER