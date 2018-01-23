loading...

Position/Title: Sales Marketing Coordinator

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPEC/WTVX in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking a positive-minded, detail oriented Marketing Coordinator who possesses a strong work ethic and excellent written and oral communication skills.

Vacancy Type: Full Time

Date Posted: 1/23/2018

Closing Date: 2/23/2018

City: West Palm Beach

State: Florida

URL: http://www.wearewestpalm.com

Responsibilities include:

• Creation of PowerPoint presentations, database management, and sales report maintenance

• Efficiently work with the team of Marketing Consultants and Sales Management team

• Assist and support with order entry, reporting, and research

• Various administrative duties and contract management

• Other responsibilities as assigned

Requirements:

• Skilled with Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint and Word, etc.)

• Be able to quickly learn and utilize the company’s various software and computer programs, and Mulit-line phone system

• Great attention to detail is essential

• Strong analytical ability

• Ability to meet deadlines while maintaining accuracy

• Maintain a positive attitude while under pressure

Contact: Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

