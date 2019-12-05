Sales Manager—MARC Media

As we continue to grow, MARC Media in Gainesville, Florida is offering an EXCEPTIONAL opportunity for a qualified Media Sales Manager with a minimum of three (3) years experience for our current six brands that have a collective reach to well over half a million residents. The successful candidates will have an accomplished record of delivering client solutions, meeting and exceeding personal and group sales goals, and excellent communication skills. The person in this role will be to increase radio and digital advertising revenues by actively engaging with reps in field calls, client visits and overall revenue driving activities in the Gainesville, Ocala, and Marion County Areas.

If you have the ability to coach and develop a sales team while building strong networking and community relationships through the use of strong time management skills, we want to talk with you! To be considered, you must have strong computer and software experience with MS Office programs and possess a valid driver’s license, meet company insurability standards, and have reliable transportation along with the ability to successfully pass a drug screen and background check. Work days are Monday through Friday with some attendance at company meetings/events outside normal business hours.

We offer a competitive salary based on experience; a collaborative and creative work environment; competitive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, short term disability, basic life; 401K with company match ; paid vacation and holidays

As a Core Value of MARC Radio, “Community Connection” requires three elements to work effectively—audience listenership and participation, client understanding, and station interaction. When we provide a powerful message, whether from a song, commercial, or public service announcement to a receptive audience, they will act on what they hear. Our clients then see and understand the benefit of our innovative work from an audience participating by contacting them, and our stations obligation and benefit from connecting the two makes us stand out in the market by becoming an active partner in “Community Connection”.

If interested, please send an email to careers@marcradio.comwith the following: a cover letter and resume.

MARC Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.