loading...

Job Overview

WPGX FOX 28 in Panama City Florida, the home of the world’s most beautiful beaches, is seeking a highly motivated Sales Executive. The business is changing every day and we need a person who can adapt quickly and maximize sales on all of our over the air and digital platforms. Must have a high sense of urgency and an inner drive to want to be the best. A strong work ethic and the ability to formulate and execute a daily plan is also a must. This is a fast paced and fun business that requires persistence, organization, creativity and interpersonal skills.

The ideal candidate world possess all of these qualities and also have a passion for television, on-line and social media. Previous sales experience with a focus on developmental and new direct business is preferred.

Pre-employment drug test and a clean MVR required. This position is salaried plus commission.

Qualified applicants, please apply online ( Raycom Media Careers site ) and attach cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Related posts