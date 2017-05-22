Ready to work in a fun and fast paced career with unlimited growth potential? Treasure and Space Coast Radio is looking for driven individuals who are ready to take their career to the next level. We are hiring a sales executive to work out of our Port St. Lucie office and help grow our great company. We have 5 stations that you will represent to our clients: 93.7 WGYL, B94.7 Fresh Country, 97.1 Ocean FM, 99.7 Jack FM, and WTTB 1490. If you are motivated by money and want to work in a fun environment, send your resume today to jobs@mytcmedia.com. We are always looking for our next sales superstar – if that’s you – we want to meet you now!

