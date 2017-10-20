loading...

Entravision Communications Corporation

Sales Assistant

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Responsible for assisting with sales of our radio and television advertising . Collects monies from clients, fills out time and production orders and aids in ensuring the completion of advertising spots.

Essential Functions

Collects monies from clients that are past due and from those that will need to repay. Properly fills out time orders and production orders. Aids in the production of advertising spots and scripts and ensuring their completion.

Competencies

Strong Organizational Skills. Excellent Written and Verbal Communication. Technical Capability. Strategic Thinking.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports Directly to VP Integrated Marketing Solutions

Required Education and Experience

CRM experience is required. 1+ years in the broadcast industry or comparable experience. Written and Verbal Spanish Proficiency.

Preferred Education and Experience

Understanding of Nielsen Media Research information a plus.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Please send resume to jobsorlando@entravision.com. Please, No phone calls or walk-ins.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an equal opportunity employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

Related posts