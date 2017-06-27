Sales Assistant

Job Responsibilities:

Assist General Sales Manager and Local Account Executives with the scheduling, input, checking and revision of orders to accommodate client business.

Work with Local Account Executives on client visit preparations, generating proposals, graphics and avails.

Resolve customer service issues and inquiries such as credit memos and discrepancies.

Perform general clerical duties including copying, faxing, and mailing.

Maintenance of office supply inventory.

Handle incoming phone calls and route appropriately.

Job Qualifications:

Computer literacy in Word, PowerPoint, Access and Excel.

Must be detail oriented and have excellent organizational and time management skills.

Prior knowledge of Wide Orbit and experience in the broadcast/advertising industry are considered a plus.

This position is in our Gainesville office.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

