Sales Assistant

Associate Producer
Job Responsibilities:
- Assist General Sales Manager and Local Account Executives with the scheduling, input, checking and revision of orders to accommodate client business.
- Work with Local Account Executives on client visit preparations, generating proposals, graphics and avails.
- Resolve customer service issues and inquiries such as credit memos and discrepancies.
- Perform general clerical duties including copying, faxing, and mailing.
- Maintenance of office supply inventory.
- Handle incoming phone calls and route appropriately.
Job Qualifications:
- Computer literacy in Word, PowerPoint, Access and Excel.
- Must be detail oriented and have excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Prior knowledge of Wide Orbit and experience in the broadcast/advertising industry are considered a plus.
This position is in our Gainesville office.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs