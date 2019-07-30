TITLE: Sales Assistant (Full-Time)

LOCATION: TAMPA

DATE: 9.6.19

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa is currently seeking a professional and detail-oriented individual who can multi-task well in a fast paced environment. The ideal candidate will have exceptional organizational and computer skills in order to support our General Sales Managers and Account Executives. The right candidate is a team player who can take initiative with excellent written and verbal communication skills. They are expected to bring a positive attitude to the work place and be cheerful, cooperative and productive as they perform a variety of duties.

Responsibilities/Qualifications:

Creating sales presentations by compiling data, developing presentation formats and materials, creating and/or maintaining one-sheets, and media kits

•Assisting Account Executives with the preparation and emailing of proposals

•Maintaining account lists, client database and sales contract book

•Customer service duties including, but not limited to, obtaining local invoices for clients/agencies as needed, interacting closely with the Traffic Department to ensure smooth execution of sales orders, and tracking down missing copy and instructions

•Performing general administrative duties such as filing, faxing and copying; providing back up to Traffic and providing phone coverage for station as needed

•Working as a team with other departments and individuals

•Proficient in Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel, Outlook, Power Point) as well as Adobe Photoshop with the following skills: data entry, reporting, graphic design and internet research

•Willing to learn industry programs such as Tapscan, Marketron, Efficio and others as necessary

•Capable of prioritizing tasks and meeting strict deadlines

•A professional and proven team player with customer focus

Last Date for consideration: Until position filled.

Candidates interested in discussing this position should contact the following party.

Send cover letter and resume to: jay.mulligan@bbgi.com ;

Attn: Jay Mulligan, Director of Sales, Beasley Media Group – Tampa

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer