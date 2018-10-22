WAXY-AM, WLYF-FM, WMXJ-FM, WSFS-FM has an immediate opening for a Sales Assistant.

Req ID#: 30863

Job Title: Sales Assistant

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Miami is in search of a Sales Administrative Assistant. This position supports Sales Managers and Account Executives with all administrative and clerical functions.

Job Duties:

Assists with the creation, proofing and assembly of sales marketing materials.

Prepares multimedia PowerPoint presentations including Radio, Event and Digital marketing opportunities.

Compiles research on sales categories, and new business

Enters traffic orders, and pulls reports from traffic management system

Enters production and promotions orders

Tracks and updates various sales department reports

Coordinates meetings and conference calls with staff and clients

Provides general administrative support to Sales Managers and Account Executives

Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed

Qualifications:

Proven strong project management skills including organization and attention to details in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment

Proven strong time-management, prioritization and multi-tasking skills

Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills, with an aptitude towards sales

Excellent written and verbal communication to effectively relay information regarding promotional programs to internal departments and external partners

Must have strong computer skills including knowledge of Excel, Word, PowerPoint and social media

Strong work ethic, positive attitude and leadership qualities with the ability to handle multiple tasks and set priorities a must

Ability to work in a fast paced, high energy sales environment

Must be customer-focused, disciplined, organized and detail-oriented with the abilities to meet deadlines and handle last-minute assignments.

Minimum 2 years work experience in clerical or administrative function required. 2-3 years of media sales experience or media sales internship or relevant administrative experience preferred.

Associates or Bachelor’s Degree preferred.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13554 to apply.