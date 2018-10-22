WAXY-AM, WLYF-FM, WMXJ-FM, WSFS-FM has an immediate opening for a Sales Assistant.
Req ID#: 30863
Job Title: Sales Assistant
Job Description/Requisition Details:
Entercom Miami is in search of a Sales Administrative Assistant. This position supports Sales Managers and Account Executives with all administrative and clerical functions.
Job Duties:
- Assists with the creation, proofing and assembly of sales marketing materials.
- Prepares multimedia PowerPoint presentations including Radio, Event and Digital marketing opportunities.
- Compiles research on sales categories, and new business
- Enters traffic orders, and pulls reports from traffic management system
- Enters production and promotions orders
- Tracks and updates various sales department reports
- Coordinates meetings and conference calls with staff and clients
- Provides general administrative support to Sales Managers and Account Executives
- Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed
Qualifications:
- Proven strong project management skills including organization and attention to details in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment
- Proven strong time-management, prioritization and multi-tasking skills
- Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills, with an aptitude towards sales
- Excellent written and verbal communication to effectively relay information regarding promotional programs to internal departments and external partners
- Must have strong computer skills including knowledge of Excel, Word, PowerPoint and social media
- Strong work ethic, positive attitude and leadership qualities with the ability to handle multiple tasks and set priorities a must
- Ability to work in a fast paced, high energy sales environment
- Must be customer-focused, disciplined, organized and detail-oriented with the abilities to meet deadlines and handle last-minute assignments.
- Minimum 2 years work experience in clerical or administrative function required. 2-3 years of media sales experience or media sales internship or relevant administrative experience preferred.
- Associates or Bachelor’s Degree preferred.
Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13554 to apply.