Sales Administrative Manager

Entercom Gainesville/Ocala is looking for an outstanding full-time Sales Administration Manager. The Sales Administration Manager is a cross functional position which will assist in bringing efficiencies to workflow and will support local sales management as well as the corporate revenue management and financial analysis teams.

Primary Responsibilities:

Improve order workflow and efficiency by becoming point on all sales order approvals. This will also include checking to ensure all the data points, priority codes and other aspects of the order are correct prior to approval.

Oversee management of CRM Database, Sales Force – including sales training, troubleshooting, maintenance and reporting.

Assist your Regional Director of Revenue Management (RDRM) and Regional Director of Business Analysis (RDBA) on inventory management, rate card system, political rates and other items as needed.

Work closely with other Sales Administration Managers across Entercom on sharing of best practices and ideas.

Additional responsibilities will vary by market:

Research to assist in development of client marketing strategy.

Producing regular reports such as: returning/non-returning business, weekly sales and activity reports and diagnostic reports.

Aggregating data such as Miller Kaplan, X-Ray and Media Monitors.

Daily interaction with account executives and sales management, assisting in any way possible to free up time for sales to sell.

Other Sales Department support activities as needed.

Job Requirements:

Must have 1-3 years of Sales Force and reporting experience.

Strong technical and analytical skills, including excellent Excel skills.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively communicate with all levels of management.

Exceptional organizational and problem solving skills.

Detail oriented, solid time management skills and the ability to work independently in a deadline driven environment.

Experience with automated CRM program, Wide Orbit or other traffic software experience a plus.

Previous sales or radio sales experience a plus.

To be considered for these positions, please apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

Related posts