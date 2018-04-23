ENTERCOM GAINESVILLE-OCALA

JOB DESCRIPTION

Entercom Gainesville-Ocala, FL is looking for a detail oriented individual to help bring workflow efficiencies to our sales team as a Sales Administration Manager (SAM). This is a cross functional position which will support Entercom Gainesville-Ocala’s sales management as well as the Corporate Revenue Management team.

Primary Responsibilities:

Improve workflow and efficiency by becoming point on all sales order approvals. This will also include checking to ensure all the data points and other aspects of the order are correct prior to approval.

Oversee management of our CRM Database (SalesForce) including sales training, troubleshooting, maintenance and reporting.

Assist the Revenue Management team on inventory management, rate card system and other items as needed.

Oversee scheduling and monitoring of our Direct to Consumer program (PERKS).

Work closely with other Sales Administration Managers (SAMs) across Entercom on sharing of best practices and ideas.

Additional Qualifications May Include:

Research to assist in development of client marketing strategies.

Producing regular reports such as: returning/non-returning business, weekly sales and activity reports, and diagnostic reports.

Daily interaction with account executives and sales management, assisting in any way possible to free up time for sales to sell. Other Sales Department support activities as needed.

Qualifications:

Strong technical and analytical skills, including excellent PowerPoint and Excel skills.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively communicate with all levels of management. Exceptional organizational and problem solving skills.

Detail oriented, solid time management skills and the ability to work independently in a deadline driven environment.

Experience with automated CRM program, along with Wide Orbit or other traffic software experience a plus.

Previous graphics, sales, or radio sales experience a plus.

To be considered for these positions, please apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

Entercom Gainesville, LLC

3600 NW 43rd Street

Suite B

Gainesville, FL 32606

Entercom Gainesville is an Equal Opportunity Employer