Sales- ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (Full Time Regular)

Finance- CREDIT MANAGER (Full Time Regular)
Job Requirements:
- This opening at the top rated station in Tampa requires the servicing of existing transactional accounts along with the development of new broadcast and digital business.
- Candidate must be highly motivated and possess strong presentation and prospecting skills.
- Position requires prior broadcast sales experience, preferably in an LPM market.
Job Qualifications:
- Excel and Power Point are a must and a working knowledge of WideOrbit, ComScore, PRIME Lingo, and Kantar Media are a plus.
- College degree is preferred.
APPLY HERE: https://foxtv.taleo.net/careersection/tampa/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en&radiusType=K&location=12300100185&searchExpanded=true&radius=1