Position/Title:

Sales Account Associate- Entry Level

Details:

WKCF-TV is looking for a Sales Account Associate to join their Sales team! The Entry Level – Sales Account Associate position is a sales training program that will develop Sales Account Associates into Sales Account Executives. This individual will work closely with the advertising sales team to learn the best practices of our Account Executives. As a Sales Account Associate, you will work with the sales team on generating support materials, preparing client proposals, and learning the steps of our sales process.

Job Responsibilities:

Assist the development of sales proposals, advertising packages, and client presentations.

Create supportive marketing materials for the sales department.

Prepare proposals based on account executive requests.

Effectively communicate with internal teams (including: sales, production, finance) and external clients on performance and delivery of campaigns.

Entering and maintaining all orders including electronic transfer and maintenance of all MediaLine/WOCentral orders to WideOrbit.

Maintain and organize sales databases.

Interact with co-workers, clients and the viewing public in a professional manner, both on the phone and in person.

Training and Development:

Comprehensive 10-12-month training, with ongoing career development and opportunities through the Hearst Sales Development Program.

Learn industry-leading communication and sales techniques.

Train with top sales producers.

Learn software skills on MediaLine and WideOrbit.

After the Hearst Sales Development Program, you will be eligible for an increase in responsibilities and a new job title.

Qualifications Requirements:

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment, manage multiple projects, and tight deadlines.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Excellent social, intrapersonal, and presentation skills.

Must be highly-focused, organized, and detail oriented.

Proficient in Excel, Word and Power Point.

Must have an entrepreneurial mindset.

Education:

College degree OR relevant experience in sales, customer service, business administration, or related field. Military training will be considered.

Compensation and Benefits:

Competitive Pay

Extensive Training Program

Health and Welfare Programs Including Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Retirement and Income Protection Programs Including a 401k plan

Work/Life Programs Including Paid Vacation and Holidays

Career Advancement Opportunities

Apply to learn more about the great benefits Hearst has to offer!

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television, a subsidiary of Hearst, owns and operates local television and radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more.

Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies. It has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism and industry innovation, including the Walter Cronkite Award for political journalism, the national Edward R. Murrow Award, the DuPont-Columbia Award and the George Foster Peabody Award.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

4/23/2019

Closing Date:

5/23/2019

City:

Winter Park – 32789

State:

Florida

URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/search/3632077

Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/search/3632077