Salem Espanol Account Executive

Roles and Responsibilities:

Primary responsibility is to sell Spanish Christian radio, online, event and print advertising to new and current clients. This position involves prospecting on the telephone and in person as well as developing advertising solutions using the power and reach of our stations. You must possess a strong work ethic and desire to earn an uncapped income. You must be bi-lingual (fluent in English and Spanish) and need excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills as well as the ability to reach, persuade and motivate key decision makers in retail, non-profit and service industries located in our region. You must be comfortable working with the pastoral and faith-based community. Previous radio sales experience is desired, but transferable work skills will be considered. Energy, enthusiasm, a strong desire to succeed and reliable transportation are a must!

TO fill out an application and submit a resume, go to www.salemmedia/com/careers

Related posts