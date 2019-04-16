|Position/Title:
Reporter/MMJ
|Details:
WMBB-TV, located in Panama City, FL is seeking a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist. The Reporter/Multimedia Journalist produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
• Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories.
• Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.
• Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects in order to isolate pertinent facts and details.
• Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly.
• Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information.
• Gathers information about news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.
• Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.
• Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.
• Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.
• Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.
• Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.
• Shoots and edits news events and news reports.
• Produces and presents reports for all platforms.
• Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
• Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.
• Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.
• Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
4/11/2019
|Closing Date:
5/11/2019
|City:
Panama City – 32401
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
Four year degree in communications or related field, or its equivalent in work experience. Two years’ experience preferred.
|Requirements:
Must possess ability to operate a camera, deck, tri-pod, and editing equipment, be able to lift up to 40 pounds, and work outside during inclement weather; must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record; and must possess the ability to work in a stressful environment. Contract required.
|Additional Information:
EOE M/F/D/V
|Contact:
Apply online at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com
|Apply Online URL:
https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com
|Job Req #:
4292