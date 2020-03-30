Reporter/MMJ

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events.

• Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories.

• Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.

• Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects in order to isolate pertinent facts and details.

• Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly.

• Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information.

• Gathers information about news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.

• Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.

• Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.

• Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.

• Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.

• Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.

• Shoots and edits news events and news reports.

• Produces and presents reports for all platforms.

• Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

• Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.

• Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

• Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.