Reporter/ Digital Journalist

Job Responsibilities:
- Provide original news content for WOFL, WOGX, fox35orlando.com and various social media platforms by successfully accomplishing the following: gather news information including; conducting live and taped interviews; write stories and deliver news reports on-air, on-line and other media platforms. These platforms require the Digital Journalist to shoot and edit video and present material in an engaging manner.
- Must contribute to social media efforts; initiate research, and enterprise stories.
- Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, have outstanding time management skills and complete required assignments on deadline.
Job Qualifications:
- Strong working knowledge of technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools and non-linear editing such as AVID.
- A 4-year college degree is required with emphasis in Communications or Journalism and a minimum of three years’ experience preferred.
- Must have a valid driver’s license, must be able to meet driving requirements.
- Must be able to lift 40 pounds.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs