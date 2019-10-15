News – Reporter/Anchor (W/E) – WWSB

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida.

Job Summary:

We are looking for a weekend anchor and weekday reporter. The anchor candidate should thrive in breaking news situations and urgent/active delivery. This candidate must be able to shoot, edit and write solo, while still working in the collaborative environment of the newsroom. CMS experience and a strong knowledge of social media is required. The ideal candidate must be involved in community events at the station’s directive.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

– Write news stories under deadline

– Present news in urgent & active manner

– Shoot, edit & write as MMJ

– Produce content for mysuncoast.com

– Follow strategic plan for newsroom

– Assist with producing newscasts

– Pitch story ideas in line with mission of newsroom

– Must have excellent people skills to deal with wide range of staff members and experience levels

Requirements

College degree. 2 years reporting, 1 year of anchoring required.

Additional Info

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.